Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.50. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 3,365 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $886.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 150,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)
Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.