Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.50. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 3,365 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Corporación América Airports alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $886.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 150,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corporación América Airports by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación América Airports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación América Airports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.