Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,950 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 297,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after buying an additional 795,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,259,000 after buying an additional 343,554 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

