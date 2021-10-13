Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cortland Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortland Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cortland Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cortland Bancorp by 124.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 75,777 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cortland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $962,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDB opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Cortland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 28.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, night depository, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other miscellaneous services.

