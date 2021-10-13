Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the retailer on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend payment by 41.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $11.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

COST traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $445.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,363. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.83. The company has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Costco Wholesale stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.40% of Costco Wholesale worth $2,447,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

