Covington Capital Management Acquires 2,333 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.45.

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.43. 9,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,232. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

