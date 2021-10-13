Covington Capital Management Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 12.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 378,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,839,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 188,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 63,525 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.42. 7,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,997. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.