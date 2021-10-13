Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.37. 7,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $97.35 and a one year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.86.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

