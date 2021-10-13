Covington Capital Management Buys 1,348 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,914 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $8,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Target by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.10. 63,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,650. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average of $233.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

