Covington Capital Management Buys 3,932 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $140.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,168,020. The firm has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

