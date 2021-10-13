Covington Capital Management Has $6.58 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 77.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $126,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in ASML by 48.0% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML stock traded up $19.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $744.45. 25,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,944. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $357.38 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $809.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $721.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.