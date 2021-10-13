Covington Capital Management Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,667. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.