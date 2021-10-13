Covington Capital Management Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 155,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,317. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

