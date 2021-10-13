Covington Capital Management Has $9.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,435,127. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

