Covington Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 177.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:FFC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

