Cream Price Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $23,598.11 and $11.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

