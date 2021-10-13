Credits (CS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.74 Million

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $235,059.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

