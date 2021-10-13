Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

A number of research firms have commented on CRLBF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

CRLBF stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

