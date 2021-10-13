Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Down 7%

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s share price was down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.21 and last traded at C$3.21. Approximately 150,618 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 745,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. National Bankshares increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.05 million and a P/E ratio of -55.17.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

