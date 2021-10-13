CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,089,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 407,343 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of CRH worth $106,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after purchasing an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CRH by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CRH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.39.

CRH stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

CRH Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.