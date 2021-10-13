Critical Survey: AcuityAds (ATY) and The Competition

AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) is one of 122 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AcuityAds to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AcuityAds
|$78.30 million
|$2.76 million
|31.45
|AcuityAds Competitors
|$1.04 billion
|$2.10 million
|15.36
Profitability
This table compares AcuityAds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AcuityAds
|8.27%
|37.91%
|21.30%
|AcuityAds Competitors
|-36.44%
|-1,712.66%
|-10.54%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AcuityAds and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AcuityAds
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|AcuityAds Competitors
|643
|3088
|4727
|89
|2.50
AcuityAds presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.42%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 32.04%. Given AcuityAds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than its rivals.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
16.8% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
AcuityAds beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
