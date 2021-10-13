Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CROMF shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of CROMF stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

