CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 5.8% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $268.17 and last traded at $267.33. 92,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,729,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average of $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.53 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,686,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

