CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,827 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 0.56% of CryoLife worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 21.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CryoLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,378,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,936,000 after buying an additional 171,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoLife stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.53. 831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,595. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. CryoLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 1.52.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $76.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $145,245.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

