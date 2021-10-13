CryptEx (CRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $44,297.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $44,297.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $17.03 or 0.00030938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,112.19 or 1.00116114 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00058985 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00052249 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001841 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.82 or 0.00501055 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.