Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.14

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $373,411.04 and $748.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

