CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Reaches Market Cap of $708,823.34

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $708,823.34 and approximately $3,461.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00209944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00093892 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.