CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Up 3.2% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $600,568.10 and approximately $1,251.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00095801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.21 or 0.00418354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00033834 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000603 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.