CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTIC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 122,078 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 970,429 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIC opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $249.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

