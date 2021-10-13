CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 16,173,816.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.04% of CTI BioPharma worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 113.3% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,214 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,111,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 122,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 51,567 shares during the period. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.