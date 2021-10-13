CUE Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21,343.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 13th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $462,698.25 and $21,343.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $60.75 or 0.00105895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00073300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00118467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00074612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.37 or 0.99658845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.78 or 0.06219530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.