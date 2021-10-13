Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $252.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $264.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.
NYSE CMI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,868. Cummins has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.