Cummins (NYSE:CMI) PT Lowered to $252.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $264.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,868. Cummins has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after buying an additional 27,147 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.2% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

