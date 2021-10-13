CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Shares Gap Down to $18.80

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $17.94. CURO Group shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 540 shares trading hands.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get CURO Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $741.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.87.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 29,046 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $479,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,567 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,961. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 648,545 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,517,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CURO Group by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CURO Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,228,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CURO Group (NYSE:CURO)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.