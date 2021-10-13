Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) shares rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.21). Approximately 10,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 70,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243.84 ($3.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.56, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.52 million and a PE ratio of 25.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 254.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Curtis Banks Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

