CUTcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,986.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $58.47 million and $1,986.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00096369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00419906 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012742 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00026212 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,873,735 coins and its circulating supply is 147,873,735 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

