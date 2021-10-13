CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s current price.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.29.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.42. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $214,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $11,119,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.