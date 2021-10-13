Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,222. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $271.49 million, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 25.0% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 146.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,366,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,679 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.