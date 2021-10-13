Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 5,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of CCEP opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.