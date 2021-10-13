Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after buying an additional 312,339 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,835,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 475,646 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,235,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after buying an additional 167,710 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

UBER stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

