Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

Shares of SHW opened at $291.86 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.38. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

