Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.11 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZ opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

