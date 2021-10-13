Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Genuine Parts by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

