Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned 0.09% of B&G Foods worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after purchasing an additional 47,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 666,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BGS opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.39.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

