Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 212,724 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,724 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Amcor by 66.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMCR. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

AMCR opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

