Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 58,762 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,762 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,263 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after purchasing an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 923,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,236,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

