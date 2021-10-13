Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 86,017 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,017 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,684,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,041,000 after purchasing an additional 557,445 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,320,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,761,000 after buying an additional 178,354 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Duke Realty by 2.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,006,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,080,000 after acquiring an additional 123,036 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,997,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98,250 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.27. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

