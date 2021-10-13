Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $499,395,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $174,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $153,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth about $128,305,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

