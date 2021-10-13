Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $324.45

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $324.45 and traded as high as $331.94. Daily Journal shares last traded at $331.94, with a volume of 929 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $458.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.45.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 286.74%.
Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)
Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.
