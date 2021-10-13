Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $324.45

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $324.45 and traded as high as $331.94. Daily Journal shares last traded at $331.94, with a volume of 929 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $458.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.45.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.56 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 286.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

