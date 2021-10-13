DAO Maker Market Cap Hits $104.29 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $104.29 million and $4.66 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.83 or 0.00004855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00116566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00074911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,963.51 or 0.99398314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,593.70 or 0.06162624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.