Daqo New Energy Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $14.34 Per Share (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Daqo New Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $14.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $139.10 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $17.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DQ. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

NYSE DQ opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $130.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $6,040,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

