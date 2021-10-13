Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Position Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 264.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,152 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Daqo New Energy worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $65.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.56. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

